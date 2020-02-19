Wheatland Fire Department chief says he has no timeline for a different station proposal

Chief Denko: Let the issue settle

TWFD Chief Lou Denko

Town of Wheatland Fire Department Chief Lou Denko said he has no immediate plans to come back with a different proposal for a new fire station in the wake of the defeat of a referendum on a $3.8 million station plan by voters Tuesday.

Instead, Denko said he would prefer to give the divisions caused by the issue time to heal.

The referendum asking for approval to spend $3.8 million on a new fire station failed by a vote of yes 308 to no 426.

A committee made of representatives of the fire department, the Town Board, the Park Board and a local construction company developed plans for the station that they said could address department needs for 50 years.

The current station, built in the 1970s, barely fits modern equipment, lacks space for training, an exhaust system, proper turnout gear storage and changing areas and other needs, Denko and other supporters of the new station effort have said.

But the new station plan met resistance from some members of the Town Board and the referendum was decided upon as a way to gauge public opinion.

The fire department hosted multiple information meetings leading up to the referendum. Flyers also were handed out at the trash transfer station.

Denko said he was somewhat surprised by the result based on what he heard from people attending the sessions and at the transfer station.

“I guess I’m surprised because generally everyone that showed up for the sessions was positive,” Denko said. “I would like to thank the people who supported the project and came out to the sessions.”

Denko said he had no immediate plan to return to the Town Board with a new scaled back plan.

“I would like to see all of this tension in the community go away,” Denko said. “Looking into building a new fire station shouldn’t separate a community like this. I want this to go away. The best thing I can do is let it settle.”