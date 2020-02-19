Units responding to alarm in Wheatland

At about 9:50 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm at Wheatland Center School.
Per dispatch: This is a general fire alarm.
