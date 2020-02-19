A word from our ssponsors: Mental Health First Aid course offered Feb. 28

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Division of Health. — DH
A Mental Health First Aid course will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th St. Kenosha.
Registration, due by Feb. 21, is available here.
You are more likely to encounter someone in an emotional or mental crisis than someone having a heart attack. Learn how to help a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor in need. Get trained in Mental Health First Aid. Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based course developed by the National Council on Behavioral Health.
Two separate courses will be offered simultaneously:
- Adults interacting with adults
- Adults interacting with youth
Both courses will include information on:
- Risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns
- Strategies to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations
- Where to turn for help
The cost of the participant manual is $18.95 plus small processing fee. You will need to choose the youth or adult class, as they are offered at the same time. Lake Behavioral Hospital is generously providing lunch.
This course is being co-sponsored by the Kenosha County Department of Human Services and the University of Wisconsin-Extension, in partnership with Aurora Health Care and Lake Behavioral Hospital. For more information or questions call 262-605-6741 or narcan@kensoshacounty.org.