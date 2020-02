It’s Spring Primary Election Day today for non-partisan offices.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wheatland residents will be able to vote in a referendum regarding whether the town should build a $3.8 million station for the Town of Wheatland Fire Department.

Statewide there is a primary for Supreme Court justice.

Note: westofthei.com will be providing results of the Wheatland referendum as soon as they are available tonight. Check back! — DH