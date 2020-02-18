Paddock Lake seeking applicants to fill trustee seat

Paddock Lake is seeking applicants interested in filling out the term of Trustee Gary Kaddatz, who died in December.

Here is a new release with the details from the village:

The Village of Paddock Lake Board of Trustees is seeking qualified Village of Paddock Lake residents interested to fill by appointment, the remainder of a two-year Trustees term, vacated by the death of an incumbent Paddock Lake Trustee. All qualified individuals interested, shall submit a written letter of application to the Village Board of Trustees expressing the candidate’s qualifications, history, background and desire to be appointed to serve on the Village Board through April of 2021. Letters of application shall be submitted to the Paddock Lake Village Clerk, Michelle Shramek by 4:00 pm March 9, 2020.

Applications can be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to:

Michelle Shramek

6969-236th Ave.

Paddock Lake, WI. 53168

MShramek@paddocklake.net