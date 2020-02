The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) announced their honorees of the Fall All-Academic All-Conference award with 85 student-athletes from Carthage College selected.

Among the honorees was Madison Bailey of Twin Lakes.

The CCIW Academic All-Conference list comprises those individuals that achieved an overall grade-point average of 3.30 or above and lettered in their respective sport, and have served at least one year in residency at their respective school.