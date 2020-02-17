Highway EM to close for culvert repair

The Kenosha County Highway Department has made the following announcement about a closure of Highway EM:

Kenosha County Highway EM in the Village of Twin Lakes will be closed roughly 700 feet north of the Illinois state line for approximately one week beginning Feb. 18. The closure is being scheduled to allow for the repair of rusting and failing culverts under the roadway. A posted detour will be in place. While the closure is expected to last roughly a week, this schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.