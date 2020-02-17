A word from our sponsors: 2020 Brighton School PTO Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is Feb. 29

Note: This is a paid announcement from Brighton School PTO — DH
Brighton School PTO will hold its Pasta Dinner & Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the school.
Come enjoy family fun with the Brighton community.
Pasta dinner cost is $7 pre-sale or $10 at the door. Cost for 6 years old and under is $5.
The event also will include a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and vendors.
Tickets are available at the Brighton School office or at the door.
Option available: Donate a meal ticket to a veteran.
Questions or interested in being a vendor or crafter? Contact the PTO at ptobrighton@gmail.com.
Brighton School is located at Highways 75 and 142 in Brighton.