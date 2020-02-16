Units responding to crash in Bristol

Feb 16th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a crash in the 14700 block of Highway WG in Bristol along the state line.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash. Vehicle has struck a tree.

