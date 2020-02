Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:14 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Somers Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 20600 block of 31st Street in Paris for a report of a possible chimney fire.

UPDATE about 9:25 p.m. — Paris command reports fire is out. Units still responding to do so on a non-emergency basis.