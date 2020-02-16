Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 17, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.
On the agenda is a change to the garbage ordinance that has been under discussion for a few meetings now.
Posted in: Agendas, Twin Lakes.
