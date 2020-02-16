Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District Board of Education special and regular meetings Feb. 17, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Monday at Lakewood School in Twin Lakes.

The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Discuss and Possible Approval of Eighth Grade Recognition Date.

Discuss and Possible Approval of New Teacher Hire for the 2020-2021 School Year.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignation.

A closed session for: Enrollment school year and 2020-21 staffing and to discuss a student’s education placement and welfare. The board may take action on items discussed in the closed session once back in open session.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The special meeting is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. It includes a closed session for: “to confer regarding pending expulsion hearings, conduct two student expulsion hearings, and deliberate and take

possible action on the recommendations.”

The full special meeting agenda is available here.