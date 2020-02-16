Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole Feb. 17, 2020

Feb 16th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

No formal action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.

Agenda items are:

  • Update on the list of Village owned properties
  • Addition of vicious animals to the current animal ordinance
  • Village Impact Fees
  • Update the Public Facilities Needs Assessment
  • Procedures for reapplying for an Operator License after a denial
  • Discuss the 2019 4th quarter financials
  • Village Park Rental Agreement
  • Affordable housing and development

The full agenda is available here.

