Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole Feb. 17, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
No formal action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.
Agenda items are:
- Update on the list of Village owned properties
- Addition of vicious animals to the current animal ordinance
- Village Impact Fees
- Update the Public Facilities Needs Assessment
- Procedures for reapplying for an Operator License after a denial
- Discuss the 2019 4th quarter financials
- Village Park Rental Agreement
- Affordable housing and development