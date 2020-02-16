Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole Feb. 17, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

No formal action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.

Agenda items are:

Update on the list of Village owned properties

Addition of vicious animals to the current animal ordinance

Village Impact Fees

Update the Public Facilities Needs Assessment

Procedures for reapplying for an Operator License after a denial

Discuss the 2019 4th quarter financials

Village Park Rental Agreement

Affordable housing and development

The full agenda is available here.