Agenda: Paris Plan Commission public hearing and meeting Feb. 17, 2020

The Paris Plan Commissionon is scheduled to conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. at the Town of Paris Safety Building in Paris.

The hearing will be to accept public comment regarding a proposed amendment to the Land Use Plan Map for the Town of Paris of the Comprehensive Plan for Kenosha County. An application has been filed with Kenosha County and the Town of Paris by John P Lourigan / Lourigan Trust 844 172nd ave Union Grove WI 53182 (Owner), requesting an amendment from “Farmland Protection” to “General Agricultural and Open Land” & amp; “Suburban-Density Residential” on Tax Parcel # 45-4-221-091-0310, located in the SW ¼ of Section 9, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.

Upon the close of the Public Hearing, a meeting of the Plan Commission shall be called to order and the application shall be addressed per the agenda.

The complete hearing notice is available here.