Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for an investigation in the 100 block of Mueller Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a smell of burning inside a house. No flames or smoke seen.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. — Police officer at the scene reports that smell appears to be related to welding of a pipe.