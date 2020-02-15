Town of Wheatland Fire Department fire station referendum info session scheduled for Feb. 16

The Town of Wheatland Fire Department has added another information session relating to the upcoming fire station project referendum. The session will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the fire station in New Munster.

This meeting will show the proposed building layout and present facts and figures for this proposed project.

The referendum seeking approval for a $3.8 million new fire station will take place Tuesday, along side the non-partisan primary election.

The department has hosted four events earlier, but added this one due to requests from residents, a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

Plans for the proposal can be seen here.

Related posts

Wheatland moves forward with Feb. 18 referendum on new fire station spending

Wheatland moving toward referendum for new fire station

Wheatland fire chief and town chairman argue at meeting

Meetings on Sept. 10 and 14 to explain need for new Town of Wheatland Fire Department station

Wheatland Fire Department station issue stalls again

New Town of Wheatland Fire Department station proposal headed back to committee

Proposal for new Town of Wheatland Fire Department presented