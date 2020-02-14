Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. donates $10,000 to start band shelter design process

Bringing a band shelter to Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake is taking an important step forward thanks to a donation from Old Settlers Oktoberfest, Inc.

From a news release distributed Friday by the office of County Executive Jim Kreuser:

Design work on a long-awaited band shelter at Old Settlers Park will begin, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. To date, the Oktoberfest group has raised roughly $90,000 from the one-day event that it holds each September in Old Settlers Park. This year’s festivities, the 10th annual celebration, will be Sept. 12. “I congratulate Old Settlers Oktoberfest and its volunteer organizers for their fundraising success, and I thank them for contributing to what will be a great addition to our county parks,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Thanks, too, to the community for its support of a great event and a great Kenosha County park.” Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said once the design elements of the band shelter are established, planners will have a better idea of the construction timetable and future fundraising needs. It is hoped that construction will occur in the near future, Collins said. Rebecca Lancour, Old Settlers Oktoberfest president, said the $10,000 donation is the first step toward realizing the late event founder Heidi Schuerstedt’s dream of building a band shelter in the park. “It is our turn to give back to the community that has given our organization generous donations and endless support for the past nine years,” Lancour said. “We are excited to be so close to our goal.” Collins said the band shelter will provide a stage for the performers at the annual Oktoberfest, and will allow for the scheduling of concert series and other additional events in Old Settlers Park. “There’s not currently anything like this in the Paddock Lake area,” Collins said. “We’re excited to be able to offer a place for the community to enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the summer season.” Mindy Cooling, an Old Settlers Oktoberfest board member, said the group is eager to make its

dream of nine-plus years a reality. “We know this process will take longer than we would all like, but it is our priority to have a band shelter built that complements the beauty of Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake and our wonderful community that has so generously donated almost $90,000 to this project,” Cooling said. “We also know that we are still short of our $100,000 goal and ask for continued support from our neighbors to make our 10th annual Oktoberfest this Sept. 12 the best one yet.” Old Settlers Park is located at 24100 75th St.