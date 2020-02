The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

Wind chill may get as low as -15 during the advisory period.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 8 p.m., Thursday, to 10 a.m., Friday.

The low temperature Thursday night is forecast for -5 and the high temperature Friday is forecast at 10.

Saturday should be considerably warmer with a high of 33.