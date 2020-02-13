Units responding to crash in Salem Lakes

At about 2:14 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 30400 block of Highway 50 in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: One vehicle in the ditch. Deputies are all ready on the scene.
