Units responding to crash in Bristol

At about 8:08 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash at Highways K and MB-south in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Vehicle struck a pole. Pole is still upright.
Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.
