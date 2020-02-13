Twin Lakes PD make arrests in methamphetamine case

Twin Lakes Police Department officers and members of the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group recently made a possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine arrest in Twin Lakes.

From a TLPD news release distributed Thursday (Note: Names of those arrested have been omitted. westofthei.com doesn’t publish names of defendants until they have been formally charged in court):

On Friday, January 31, 2020, Officers from the Twin Lakes Police Department and members of the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant at 503 N. Lake Avenue in the Village of Twin Lakes. The warrant was a result of an investigation over the course of several weeks that showed evidence of repeated drug sales. Officers recovered various pipes, scales, manufacturing equipment, marijuana, methamphetamine and other items that were consistent with the

sale and use of methamphetamine. During the warrant investigation, it was learned another male was on his way to the residence to deliver a substantial amount of methamphetamine. A short time later, a male subject arrived by car, where officers attempted to take him into custody. The male exited the car and was given repeated commands to surrender. The male failed to obey commands and was taken into custody, with the assistance of Twin Lakes Police K9 “Rex.” The male suspect, identified as 32 years old and from Arkdale, WI, was in possession of over 5 ounces of methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, pipes, scales, and packaging

materials. He was on parole and has a lengthy criminal history. He was

recently released from prison after serving 3 years of a 6-year sentence.

Felony and misdemeanor charges have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for this male suspect and a 26 year old woman from Twin Lakes in connection with this case, the news release said.

No officers were injured. The male suspect was treated at the scene by Twin Lakes Rescue Squad. He was later transported to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Twin Lakes Police Department will continue to aggressively pursue individuals involved with illegal drug sales within the Twin Lakes area,” the news release said.