Snow report Feb. 13, 2020: 2.5 inches

We measured about 2.5 inches of snow at 5:15 a.m., Thursday, at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake. That’s a total from when snow started falling at about 5 p.m., Wednesday.

We could get another half inch of snow before it completely stops around noon.

It is much colder out there. Thursday’s high is forecast for just 15 and temperatures will be dropping through the day. Thursday night’s low will be around -5.

There’s a wind out there too. During the day and night winds should be about 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. That will result in significant wind chill, in the range of zero to -5 during the day and -10 to -20 Thursday night.

Friday should continue the cold trend with a high of 14 (but sunny!) with wind chill between -10 and -20 and a low of 8. Things will warm up for Saturday, with a forecasted high of 32.