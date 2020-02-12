Snow, temperature dip in forecast

We should get a couple more inches of snow along with a dip in temperatures for a few days, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The snow should start later Wednesday, and may be mixed with rain at first. Overnight, we may see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with snow most likely between 6 p.m., Wednesday and 8 a.m., Thursday. The snow may continue into Thursday adding another .5 inch or so of accumulation.

Temperatures also will start to plunge overnight, with a low Wednesday night of 13 and a high of just 17 on Thursday. Thursday night’s low will be -4, Friday’s high 16 and Friday night’s low 10. Temperatures will rebound Saturday with a 35 along with the return of a chance of snow.