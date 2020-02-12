Paddock Lake rejects sale of aerial fireworks

Photo by aconant via morgueFile.com

A request from an area fireworks retailer to revise the fireworks ordinance in Paddock Lake to allow the sale of aerial fireworks in the village found no support from the Paddock Lake Village Board at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

While the board did not take formal action, no board member voiced support for the change proposed by Black Bull Fireworks owners Timothy and Deanna Delimet. Village President Terry Burns said a motion formalizing that opposition will be presented at the Feb. 19 regular meeting.

Timothy Delimat said the village could realize tens of thousands of dollars in revenue by allowing the sale of aerial fireworks. To do that, the village could sell a permit for anyone wanting to buy such fireworks in the village. Delimat suggested the permit charge be $5 each.

Delimat said other area municipalities have realized tens of thousands of dollars in permit revenue.

“The village of Paddock Lake is sitting on a gold mine,” Delimat said.

The Delimats were proposing to sell the fireworks from a tent in the Village Plaza parking lot from mid June to just after July 4.

The revenue argument was not particularly persuasive with board members

“I just don’t see our residents wanting fireworks here,” said Trustee Robert Spencer, which was similar to sentiments expressed by other board members. Others pointed out that other nearby municipalities such as Salem Lakes and Wheatland do allow vendors — including Black Bull — to sell fireworks if locals are inclined to purchase them.

Burns elaborated, saying he thinks sales of such fireworks is particularly nonsensical in Wisconsin since while they can be bought here, they are illegal to use here by state statute.

“It seems fruitless to sell something you can’t use,” Burns said.