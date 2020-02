The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 12 starting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building in Paddock Lake.

This is a meeting where discussion is held, but no action is taken.

Among the agenda items are:

Filling the vacant trustee seat created by the death of Gary Kaddatz.

Voluntary request for property annexation/attachment.

Follow-up on a village water system main break from Jan. 22.

A request to amend the fireworks sales ordinance.

