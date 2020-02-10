CPR by deputy saves infant in Paddock Lake

Quick action by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy got a two-day old infant in Paddock Lake breathing again.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released Monday:

On February 09th, 2020 at 6:09 PM Kenosha County Deputies and Salem Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6600 block of 236th Avenue in the Village of Paddock Lake for a 2-day old infant that was not conscious, not breathing and turning blue. When they arrived, deputies began a medical assessment. Deputy Micheal Colaluca was able to perform first aid on the infant including back blows and chest thrusts which resulted in the infant resuming breathing. Deputies monitored the child until the arrival of Salem Lakes Fire Department. The infant was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. We are thankful for the teamwork of our Deputy and the Salem Lakes Fire Department which resulted in likely saving the life of this child. The Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage the residents of Kenosha County to participate in basic first aid and CPR classes. Classes can be taken online at www.redcross.org or through other local and online providers.