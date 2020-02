Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.

During this period we should see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation, says the latest, local NWS forecast. After 4 p.m., the snow may be mixed with drizzle. Winds through the day will be about 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Snow is most likely to fall between 9 a.m. and about 5 p.m.