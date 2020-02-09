Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Feb 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:31 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway O in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

Posted in: Police/fire, Uncategorized, Wheatland.

