Snow report Feb. 9, 2020: 2.25 inches

Feb 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by ladyheart via morgueFile.com

After a day’s worth of snow, we measured 2.25 inches of accumulation at about 7 p.m. at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory for the area was cancelled early from its previous ending time.

The next chance of snow is later Wednesday, at 30 percent.

