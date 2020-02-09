Snow report Feb. 9, 2020: 2.25 inches

After a day’s worth of snow, we measured 2.25 inches of accumulation at about 7 p.m. at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.
A National Weather Service winter weather advisory for the area was cancelled early from its previous ending time.
Posted in: weather.
