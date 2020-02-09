Agenda: Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners meeting Feb. 10, 2020

The Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., on Monday at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items are mostly related to the upcoming special district meeting on Feb. 29 for consideration of financing an outlet control structure, piping and culverts on the southeast corner of Lilly Lake. That includes: Review materials to send out to district members, approve a five-year repayment plan, approve agenda, ballot, fact sheet, and voter certificate.

