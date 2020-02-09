A word from our sponsors: Feb. 9, 2020 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Feb 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
AD-bear-realty-glenda-butch-revise2

Note: Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty, are westofthei.com sponsors. This is a paid announcement — DH

Here are open houses being hosted today by Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty (click the links below for more information):

2801 168th Ave, Kenosha

4025 30th Ave, Kenosha

23702 80th Pl, Salem

6618 244th Ave, Salem

6231 373rd Ave, Burlington

15620 12th St, Kenosha

22905 120th St, Trevor

35025 Geneva Rd, Burlington

8807 65th St, Kenosha

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives