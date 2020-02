From the Kenosha County Highway Department:

Highway B (288th Avenue) in the Town of Brighton is scheduled to be closed in roughly the 600 block during the week of Feb. 10 for a culvert replacement.

The work is expected to take about one week, depending upon weather conditions.

Drivers will be detoured around the affected area via Highway BB (Seventh Street), 264th Avenue and First Street. Highway B will remain open on either side of the worksite for local traffic.