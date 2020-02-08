Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 10, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the items on the agenda are:

A couple of items related to a proposed development of a residential subdivision at Lakeview Drive and Highway B (Cogswell Drive) in Silver Lake. Paul Maggio is on the agenda to give a presentation on neighborhood concerns with the proposed subdivision and present a signed petition for keeping the primary environmental corridor in Silver Lake. Later, the board will consider an Environmental Corridor Mitigation Agreement between the Village and Bear Development relating to the parcel.

Discussion and possible action on a service proposal between Salem Lakes and Foth for a water system evaluation study.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 9 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $641,373.09 for wastewater treatment plant regionalization improvements. This is the project which effectively bypassed the Silver Lake plant and brings all sewer flow to the plant located along Highway C in Trevor.

The full agenda is available here.