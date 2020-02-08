Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 10, 2020

Feb 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and give direction to the Public Works Director regarding service backup issues causing basement flooding on 82nd Street. Here’s a story with some background on this issue.
  • Consider for approval to allow the Fire Chief to apply for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters rant Program to replace there 1991 Pierce Heavy Rescue truck.
  • Consider for approval a bid for clearing of the Dutch Gap Tributary to help eliminate flooding in Lake George.
  • A number of items coming from the Plan Commission.

The full agenda is available here.

