Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 10, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and give direction to the Public Works Director regarding service backup issues causing basement flooding on 82 nd Street. Here’s a story with some background on this issue.

Consider for approval to allow the Fire Chief to apply for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters rant Program to replace there 1991 Pierce Heavy Rescue truck.

Consider for approval a bid for clearing of the Dutch Gap Tributary to help eliminate flooding in Lake George.

A number of items coming from the Plan Commission.

The full agenda is available here.