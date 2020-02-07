Units responding for crash in Paris

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:36 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway 45 and Highway KR in Paris.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. One vehicle involved may have left the scene. Occupants of the vehicle at the scene may be trapped inside.

UPDATE 2:39 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. — Deputy on scene reporting no crash at Highways 45 and KR.

UPDATE 2:46 p.m. — Dispatch reports to all responding units that this was a training call. There is no actual crash.