Salem School Board seeking community input on new administrator

The Salem School Board is seeking community opinion on the selection of a new district administrator.

Interested community members can complete an online survey and/or attend a focus group to be held Wednesday at the school.

From a news release from the school:

Dana Powers, President of the Board of Education for Salem School District, announced that the School Board is asking that any parents and community members interested in helping to provide input in the District Administrator search process attend a Focus Group in the Large Group Instruction Room at Salem School District on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Parents and community members are invited to attend a session at 6:15 pm on this day. It is anticipated that the session will last for approximately one hour. The School Board has started the District Administrator search process to fill this position on a permanent basis. The School Board hired an Interim District Administrator who will leave this position in the Salem School District on June 30, 2020. The School Board has chosen the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to assist in this search process. Focus Groups help the School Board develop screening criteria and interview questions for candidates. The Focus Group input will aid the School Board in finding the candidate who will best match the needs of the Salem School District. All Focus Groups will be facilitated by WASB Search Services Consultant Daniel Nerad. We encourage all interested parents and community members to participate in the Salem School District Community Survey located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SalemCommunity. The survey will remain open until Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

The school’s last district administrator, David Milz, resigned Aug. 16 to take a similar position with the Bristol School District. Milz had been the Salem district administrator since 2004.

Connie Valenza is serving as interim district administrator.