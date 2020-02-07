Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board special meeting Feb. 11, 2020

Feb 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday at Central High School in the Board Room at 4 p.m.

The agenda says this will be a closed session to conduct a Student Welfare Hearing.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Central High School.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives