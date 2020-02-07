Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board special meeting Feb. 11, 2020

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday at Central High School in the Board Room at 4 p.m.
The agenda says this will be a closed session to conduct a Student Welfare Hearing.
