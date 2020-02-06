Snow report Feb. 6, 2020: .5 inch

We measured about .5 inch of snow accumulation at 5:15 a.m. at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake from overnight. That’s inline with the forecast of less than an inch.

It is not snowing now at about 5:45 a.m., but snow may start up again Thursday during the day. Expect less than a half inch of accumulation.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 31.

In the latest, local National Weather Service forecast there’s a slight chance of yet more snow Thursday night, late Friday, Friday evening, early Saturday and a increasing chance of snow through the day on Sunday.