The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for less snow accumulation than about 24 hours ago.

Now we could see around 1 inch of accumulation Wednesday night and less than 1 inch during the day Thursday. Snow is most likely to fall from about 9 p.m., Wednesday to about 9 a.m., Thursday.

Looking ahead, high temps should continue to be in the 30s and lows in the 20s through next Tuesday.