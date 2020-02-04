Units responding to fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a possible fire at a business in the 19900 block of 83rd Street in Bristol.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m. — Bristol command releases all responding unit to reutrn to quarters except for Bristol units.

UPDATE 3:11 p.m. — Command terminated. All units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.