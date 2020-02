Snow is in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for our area, arriving on Wednesday night and sticking around for Thursday.

Wednesday night’s forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation.

On Thursday, we could get another 1 to 3 inches.

High temperatures both days should be in the low 30s and lows in the 20s.

There will be a chance for snow over mainly far southeastern Wisconsin starting Wednesday night, continuing into… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 4, 2020