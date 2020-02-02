Central HS 8th Grade EXPO is Feb. 5

Central High School will hold their annual 8th Grade EXPO on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Counselor/Registration presentations will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Athletics and Extra Curricular EXPO will be in the CHS gymnasium from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Families will be introduced to Central’s academic programs, elective course offerings, and extra-curricular activities. Registration materials and course selection forms will be distributed and explained. Teachers, advisors, coaches and students will also be in attendance to discuss their

programs and answer questions.

For more information contact Central’s Student Services Department at 262-843-2321, or visit Central’s website at www.westosha.k12.wi.us.