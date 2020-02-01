Paris denies request from sex offender to live at motel

The Paris Sex Offenders Residency Board has denied a request from a registered sex offender for an exemption to the town’s sex offender residency ordinance.

Peter T. Nelson Sr. requested an exemption to the town residency restrictions to allow him to reside at a motel in the 4500 block of 200th Ave. in Paris.

The board held a hearing and made its determination Tuesday.

The decision of the board — which currently has the same members as the Town Board — was unanimous, said John Holloway, town chairman.

Nelson was formally notified Friday of the decision and now has 30 days to relocate or face a daily fine, Holloway said.

Nelson could appeal the Paris board’s decision in Circuit Court. The court would make its decision based on the record of the Paris hearing, Holloway said. The court could sustain the Paris decision, deny the Paris decision or direct the Paris board to reconsider its decision.