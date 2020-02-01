Central HS hosts 2020 Band O Rama

Central High School band director Adam Scheele conducts the combine feeder school 8th grade band at Band O Rama 2020 at Central. /Submitted photo

Central High School hosted its annual Band O Rama on Wednesday.

The evening featured performances by the CHS feeder schools 7th grade bands and 8th grade bands along with the CHS Wind Ensemble and Jazz Central.

The 7th grade band was directed by Ben Warmuth, band director at Paris Grade School and Brighton Grade School. They performed two selections; Night Journey by Bernotas and Crocodile Rock arranged by Paul Murtha.

The 8th grade band was directed by Adam Scheele, band director at Central High School. They performed Journey by William Palange and Conquest by Mark Lortz.

Also performing were the Paris/Brighton Grade School Jazz Ensemble, Wheatland Grade School Jazz Ensemble and the Bristol Grade School Jazz Ensemble.

The evening concluded with a combined selection, America the Beautiful, arranged by Robert W. Smith. The combined piece was directed by Reid Montanye, band director at Salem Grade School.