Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 3, 2020

Feb 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.

No action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.

Items on the agenda include:

  • More discussion regarding the ordinance that regulates when garbage containers can be put out and when they need to be returned.
  • Discussion of the Twin Lakes Police Department applying to the COPS 2020 program, which relates to community policing.

A full agenda is available here.

