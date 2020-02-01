Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 3, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.
No action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.
Items on the agenda include:
- More discussion regarding the ordinance that regulates when garbage containers can be put out and when they need to be returned.
- Discussion of the Twin Lakes Police Department applying to the COPS 2020 program, which relates to community policing.