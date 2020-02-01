Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 3, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.

No action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action.

Items on the agenda include:

More discussion regarding the ordinance that regulates when garbage containers can be put out and when they need to be returned.

Discussion of the Twin Lakes Police Department applying to the COPS 2020 program, which relates to community policing.

A full agenda is available here.