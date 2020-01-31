Emmett Eifert, Maggie Hillock named to UW-Whitewater Symphony Orchestra for Fall 2019

The following local students were named to the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the Fall 2019 semester:

Emmett Eifert, Trevor, who is studying music, was named to the principal bass section.

Maggie Hillock, Paddock Lake, who is studying music performance, was named to the percussion section.

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is a full orchestra with sections including strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion. Students in the orchestra are both music majors and non-music majors who successfully made their way through an audition process into their respective sections. The orchestra rehearses twice a week and performs two concerts in the fall and two programs in the spring. Every other academic year the orchestra performs on tour. Once or twice a year, the orchestra combines with the chorus to perform at programs such as the annual Gala.

“Playing in an orchestra is an experience that’s not exactly like anything else, but there are skills that are directly applicable. Everyone has to be responsible for their own part and prepare everything ahead of time, but when you show up you have to work as a team. You have to be independent and think for yourself except in times where the person at the podium is telling you what to do,” said Christopher Ramaekers, director of orchestras. “It strikes this balance between independence or self-assuredness and being a part of a team rather than the leader. That balance is constantly in flux when you are playing in an orchestra.”

For more information on the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.uww.edu/cac/music/ensembles/wso.