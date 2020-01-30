Units responding to fire in Trevor

Jan 30th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:02 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue all stations and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 26000 block of 100th St. in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a fire in a fireplace.

Share5
Tweet
5 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives