Units responding to fire in Trevor

At about 1:02 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue all stations and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 26000 block of 100th St. in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This is a fire in a fireplace.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 1:02 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue all stations and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 26000 block of 100th St. in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This is a fire in a fireplace.
Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress