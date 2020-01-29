Bristol accepts grant for trees from ATC

A plan for the proposed park from 2009. Click image for a larger view.

Bristol has been awarded a $5,000 grant for trees for the Bristol Bay Passive Park.

The grant comes from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program.

The grant was accepted by unanimous vote of the Village Board at Monday’s semi-monthly meeting with all members present.

The village will have to match the $5,000, meaning the village will have $10,000 for recreating an oak savanna in the park. Kerkman said that may cover the cost of all the tree planting necessary at the park.

“With this grant from ATC, we’re excited to begin the work to remove invasive species and establish a native oak savanna along the walking trail in Bristol Bay park,” Kerkman said.

American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates the electric transmission system in portions of the Upper Midwest, including through Western Kenosha County.

The Community Planting Program, which provided the grant, gives financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way.

Board members praised staff efforts in getting the grant.

“Its always to our advantage when we are successful with one of these,” said village President Michael Farrell.

Trustee Carolyn Owens added, “Good job, Randy. More trees I like it.”