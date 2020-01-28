Friends of the Community Library book sale is Feb. 1

Photo by Sanja Gjenero via morgueFile.com

The first Community Library book sale of 2020 will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The $8 for a bag of books special, running the entire time of the sale, will once again be offered.

The sale has an abundance of children’s books as well as fiction and nonfiction for adults. A wide choice of CDs and DVDs are also available. An extensive variety of reading, listening and viewing material is waiting for you.

The book sale will be held at the Community Library in Twin Lakes, 110 S. Lake Ave. Friends members may shop early from 10 until 11 a.m. The general public is welcome from 11 until 3 p.m.

A fFiends membership may be purchased on the day of the sale for $5. The Friends of Community Library sponsors the book sale and donates proceeds to the library.