Deputy pursuit with assist from K9 lead to capture of theft suspects

A deputy’s pursuit that started in Silver Lake lead to the arrest of two theft suspects.

The incident began in Silver Lake at about 2:20 a.m., Tuesday when a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle at Cogswell Drive and Lakeview Drive in Silver Lake, said a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release issued Tuesday said.

According to initial reports, a male subject that was spotted near the vehicle ran from the area, got into a black pick up truck and fled and the deputy pursued the vehicle. The suspect drove north on Highway B across Highway 50, turned west onto Highway JB, lost control and crashed into a field on the north side of the roadway.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. A Kenosha County K-9 arrived and began a track of the suspects. A short time later the K-9 Arlo located both subjects and they were taken into custody without incident. Both suspects were 24, with one from Illinois and one from Lake Geneva (Note: westofthei.com doesn’t identify suspects until they are formally charged in court).

No injuries were reported to deputies or the suspects.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the suspects were operating a stolen vehicle and attempting to steal car parts from another vehicle that was parked in a private driveway off Cogswell Drive, the release said. Kenosha County Sheriff’s department is requesting charges. This is an ongoing investigation.